Last updated August 25 2019 at 4:12 AM

18551 W. Udall Dr

18551 West Udall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18551 West Udall Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss this great 3 bed, 2 bath home ready to move in! All stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Upstairs laundry room with washer/dryer, covered patio and grass area in back yard, 2 car garage with extra long driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18551 W. Udall Dr have any available units?
18551 W. Udall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18551 W. Udall Dr have?
Some of 18551 W. Udall Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18551 W. Udall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18551 W. Udall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18551 W. Udall Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18551 W. Udall Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 18551 W. Udall Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18551 W. Udall Dr offers parking.
Does 18551 W. Udall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18551 W. Udall Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18551 W. Udall Dr have a pool?
No, 18551 W. Udall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18551 W. Udall Dr have accessible units?
No, 18551 W. Udall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18551 W. Udall Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18551 W. Udall Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 18551 W. Udall Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18551 W. Udall Dr has units with air conditioning.
