18551 W. Udall Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss this great 3 bed, 2 bath home ready to move in! All stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Upstairs laundry room with washer/dryer, covered patio and grass area in back yard, 2 car garage with extra long driveway.