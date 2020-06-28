Don't miss this great 3 bed, 2 bath home ready to move in! All stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Upstairs laundry room with washer/dryer, covered patio and grass area in back yard, 2 car garage with extra long driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18551 W. Udall Dr have any available units?
18551 W. Udall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18551 W. Udall Dr have?
Some of 18551 W. Udall Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18551 W. Udall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18551 W. Udall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.