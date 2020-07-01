All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 18440 W Ida Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
18440 W Ida Lane
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:14 AM

18440 W Ida Lane

18440 W Ida Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18440 W Ida Ln, Surprise, AZ 85387

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
tennis court
Fabulous great room floorplan, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, plus den and flex room! Kitchen boasts of 42'' birch wood cabinetry with pullouts, beautiful quartz countertops, huge island, pendant lighting, large pantry, and stainless appliances. Nice size master w/ good size walk-in closet, bath has double sinks and large shower. Neutral tile flooring, 2-tone paint, paneled 8ft. doors, upgraded lighting, faux wood blinds throughout, fans and bronze fixture package. Landscaped yard w/turf, covered patio, and extra concrete slab. Community offers pool, splash pad, parks, tennis, baseball and soccer fields, basketball courts,and 2 dog parks!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18440 W Ida Lane have any available units?
18440 W Ida Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18440 W Ida Lane have?
Some of 18440 W Ida Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18440 W Ida Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18440 W Ida Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18440 W Ida Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18440 W Ida Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18440 W Ida Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18440 W Ida Lane offers parking.
Does 18440 W Ida Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18440 W Ida Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18440 W Ida Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18440 W Ida Lane has a pool.
Does 18440 W Ida Lane have accessible units?
No, 18440 W Ida Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18440 W Ida Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18440 W Ida Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18440 W Ida Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18440 W Ida Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College