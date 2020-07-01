18440 W Ida Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking pool tennis court

Fabulous great room floorplan, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, plus den and flex room! Kitchen boasts of 42'' birch wood cabinetry with pullouts, beautiful quartz countertops, huge island, pendant lighting, large pantry, and stainless appliances. Nice size master w/ good size walk-in closet, bath has double sinks and large shower. Neutral tile flooring, 2-tone paint, paneled 8ft. doors, upgraded lighting, faux wood blinds throughout, fans and bronze fixture package. Landscaped yard w/turf, covered patio, and extra concrete slab. Community offers pool, splash pad, parks, tennis, baseball and soccer fields, basketball courts,and 2 dog parks!!