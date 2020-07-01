All apartments in Surprise
18338 W STINSON Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

18338 W STINSON Drive

18338 West Stinson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18338 West Stinson Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the open floor plan and tile flooring and the large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the comfortable bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18338 W STINSON Drive have any available units?
18338 W STINSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18338 W STINSON Drive have?
Some of 18338 W STINSON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18338 W STINSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18338 W STINSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18338 W STINSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18338 W STINSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 18338 W STINSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18338 W STINSON Drive offers parking.
Does 18338 W STINSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18338 W STINSON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18338 W STINSON Drive have a pool?
No, 18338 W STINSON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18338 W STINSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 18338 W STINSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18338 W STINSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18338 W STINSON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18338 W STINSON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18338 W STINSON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

