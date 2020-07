Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

***Exterior paint to be done ASAP!!!**This three bedroom, 2.5 bath features a den PLUS a loft and is located in the highly desirable sub-division of Surprise Farms. This home has an open floor plan on both levels with tile and new carpet throughout. Has a great grass back yard, covered patio, close to schools, shopping, and easy access to Loop 303 and Luke AFB.