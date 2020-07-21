All apartments in Surprise
18115 W SMOKEY Drive
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:24 AM

18115 W SMOKEY Drive

18115 West Smokey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18115 West Smokey Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home. Most of interior repainted. Open and spacious. Lots of tile and new carpet. Eat-in kitchen with new refrigerator and newer appliances, island and 48'' cabinets. Adjoining family room, dining, one bath and formal dining room and one bedroom on first level. Desert landscape in front and rear yards. Covered patio, 2 car garage with auto opener. Second level hosts 4 bedrooms, laundry with front load washer and dryer, another family bath and huge master suite with a bonus room. Granite countertops throughout. Vaulted ceilings on first level. Lots of tile throughout home. Located in Surprise with convenient access to the 303 and several shopping centers/stores. Several nearby parks and recreational facilities along with MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18115 W SMOKEY Drive have any available units?
18115 W SMOKEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18115 W SMOKEY Drive have?
Some of 18115 W SMOKEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18115 W SMOKEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18115 W SMOKEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18115 W SMOKEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18115 W SMOKEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 18115 W SMOKEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18115 W SMOKEY Drive offers parking.
Does 18115 W SMOKEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18115 W SMOKEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18115 W SMOKEY Drive have a pool?
No, 18115 W SMOKEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18115 W SMOKEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 18115 W SMOKEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18115 W SMOKEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18115 W SMOKEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18115 W SMOKEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18115 W SMOKEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
