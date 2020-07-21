18115 W SMOKEY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Beautiful home. Most of interior repainted. Open and spacious. Lots of tile and new carpet. Eat-in kitchen with new refrigerator and newer appliances, island and 48'' cabinets. Adjoining family room, dining, one bath and formal dining room and one bedroom on first level. Desert landscape in front and rear yards. Covered patio, 2 car garage with auto opener. Second level hosts 4 bedrooms, laundry with front load washer and dryer, another family bath and huge master suite with a bonus room. Granite countertops throughout. Vaulted ceilings on first level. Lots of tile throughout home. Located in Surprise with convenient access to the 303 and several shopping centers/stores. Several nearby parks and recreational facilities along with MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING facilities.