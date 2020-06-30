18047 W Buena Vista Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Arizona Traditions is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Arizona Traditions is available for immediate move in! This home has brand new carpet and fresh paint. It also features vaulted ceilings, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans through out, a great room floor plan, garage cabinets, separate tub and walk in shower in the master bath, and comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. The backyard is beautifully finished, fenced in, and has a covered patio. Property is located in a guard gated golf course community with a community pool and hot tub. It is close to restaurants, shopping, parks, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. This is an age restricted 55+ community. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5505176)