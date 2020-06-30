All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

18047 W Buena Vista Dr

18047 West Buena Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18047 West Buena Vista Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Arizona Traditions is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Arizona Traditions is available for immediate move in! This home has brand new carpet and fresh paint. It also features vaulted ceilings, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans through out, a great room floor plan, garage cabinets, separate tub and walk in shower in the master bath, and comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. The backyard is beautifully finished, fenced in, and has a covered patio. Property is located in a guard gated golf course community with a community pool and hot tub. It is close to restaurants, shopping, parks, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. This is an age restricted 55+ community. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5505176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18047 W Buena Vista Dr have any available units?
18047 W Buena Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18047 W Buena Vista Dr have?
Some of 18047 W Buena Vista Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18047 W Buena Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18047 W Buena Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18047 W Buena Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18047 W Buena Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18047 W Buena Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18047 W Buena Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 18047 W Buena Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18047 W Buena Vista Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18047 W Buena Vista Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18047 W Buena Vista Dr has a pool.
Does 18047 W Buena Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 18047 W Buena Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18047 W Buena Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18047 W Buena Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18047 W Buena Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18047 W Buena Vista Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

