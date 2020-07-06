All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17881 West Alexandria Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17881 West Alexandria Way
Last updated January 3 2020 at 12:54 AM

17881 West Alexandria Way

17881 West Alexandria Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17881 West Alexandria Way, Surprise, AZ 85388

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Sarah Ann Ranch, there is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city t
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17881 West Alexandria Way have any available units?
17881 West Alexandria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 17881 West Alexandria Way currently offering any rent specials?
17881 West Alexandria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17881 West Alexandria Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17881 West Alexandria Way is pet friendly.
Does 17881 West Alexandria Way offer parking?
No, 17881 West Alexandria Way does not offer parking.
Does 17881 West Alexandria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17881 West Alexandria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17881 West Alexandria Way have a pool?
Yes, 17881 West Alexandria Way has a pool.
Does 17881 West Alexandria Way have accessible units?
No, 17881 West Alexandria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17881 West Alexandria Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17881 West Alexandria Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17881 West Alexandria Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17881 West Alexandria Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with PoolPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College