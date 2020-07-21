17857 W VOLTAIRE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a center island, breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.