Last updated January 10 2020 at 10:56 AM

17857 W VOLTAIRE Street

17857 West Voltaire Street · No Longer Available
Location

17857 West Voltaire Street, Surprise, AZ 85388

Amenities

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a center island, breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street have any available units?
17857 W VOLTAIRE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street have?
Some of 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street currently offering any rent specials?
17857 W VOLTAIRE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street pet-friendly?
No, 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street offer parking?
Yes, 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street offers parking.
Does 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street have a pool?
No, 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street does not have a pool.
Does 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street have accessible units?
No, 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17857 W VOLTAIRE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
