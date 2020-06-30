All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like
17796 N 183rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17796 N 183rd Ave
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

17796 N 183rd Ave

17796 North 183rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17796 North 183rd Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
5 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Bell Pointe is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Bell Pointe is available for immediate move in! Home has been completely redone to include new flooring, new paint, and new appliances. Home features a large courtyard in front, 3 car garage, over sized rooms, vaulted ceilings, huge master bedroom, over sized loft, his and hers walk in closets in master, double sinks and separate tub and shower in master bath, and double sinks in the guest bath. Appliances are stainless and washer and dryer is also included. There is also a butler pantry, kitchen island and a walk in pantry. The home is super modern and the property is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.

(RLNE4358669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17796 N 183rd Ave have any available units?
17796 N 183rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17796 N 183rd Ave have?
Some of 17796 N 183rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17796 N 183rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17796 N 183rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17796 N 183rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17796 N 183rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17796 N 183rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17796 N 183rd Ave offers parking.
Does 17796 N 183rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17796 N 183rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17796 N 183rd Ave have a pool?
No, 17796 N 183rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17796 N 183rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 17796 N 183rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17796 N 183rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 17796 N 183rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17796 N 183rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 17796 N 183rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 BedroomsSurprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with ParkingSurprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra VerdeMarley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeYavapai College