17796 N 183rd Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

5 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Bell Pointe is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Bell Pointe is available for immediate move in! Home has been completely redone to include new flooring, new paint, and new appliances. Home features a large courtyard in front, 3 car garage, over sized rooms, vaulted ceilings, huge master bedroom, over sized loft, his and hers walk in closets in master, double sinks and separate tub and shower in master bath, and double sinks in the guest bath. Appliances are stainless and washer and dryer is also included. There is also a butler pantry, kitchen island and a walk in pantry. The home is super modern and the property is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.



