Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17762 W MARSHALL Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17762 W MARSHALL Lane
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17762 W MARSHALL Lane
17762 West Marshall Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
17762 West Marshall Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must use a Realtor for showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17762 W MARSHALL Lane have any available units?
17762 W MARSHALL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 17762 W MARSHALL Lane have?
Some of 17762 W MARSHALL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17762 W MARSHALL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17762 W MARSHALL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17762 W MARSHALL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17762 W MARSHALL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 17762 W MARSHALL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17762 W MARSHALL Lane offers parking.
Does 17762 W MARSHALL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17762 W MARSHALL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17762 W MARSHALL Lane have a pool?
No, 17762 W MARSHALL Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17762 W MARSHALL Lane have accessible units?
No, 17762 W MARSHALL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17762 W MARSHALL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17762 W MARSHALL Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17762 W MARSHALL Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17762 W MARSHALL Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374
Similar Pages
Surprise 1 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with Pools
Surprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sierra Verde
Marley Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College