17748 W MANDALAY Lane

Amenities
CHARMING! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 garage, home nestled in the sought after community of Sierra Montana w/stunning, artistic Arizona sunsets! Light, bright, open, floor plan w/arched openings! Ceramic tile & carpet throughout! 2-tone designer paint w/warm, rich earth tones! Open, spacious, kitchen, w/raised panel cabs, smooth-top range, B-I microwave, pantry & counter space galore! Covered patio & 2-car garage! HOA maintains landscaping! Close to restaurants, shopping, schools, churches, entertainment, & easy access to Loop 303 freeway.