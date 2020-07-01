17733 W Pershing St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic, move in ready home in Surprise. Tons of space and a split 3 car garage! Large kitchen island with all appliances included. This one will not last! Call Jamie at 623-680-2932 today to schedule a showing!