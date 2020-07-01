All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

17733 W Pershing St

17733 West Pershing Street · No Longer Available
Location

17733 West Pershing Street, Surprise, AZ 85388

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic, move in ready home in Surprise. Tons of space and a split 3 car garage! Large kitchen island with all appliances included. This one will not last! Call Jamie at 623-680-2932 today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17733 W Pershing St have any available units?
17733 W Pershing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17733 W Pershing St have?
Some of 17733 W Pershing St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17733 W Pershing St currently offering any rent specials?
17733 W Pershing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17733 W Pershing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17733 W Pershing St is pet friendly.
Does 17733 W Pershing St offer parking?
Yes, 17733 W Pershing St offers parking.
Does 17733 W Pershing St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17733 W Pershing St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17733 W Pershing St have a pool?
No, 17733 W Pershing St does not have a pool.
Does 17733 W Pershing St have accessible units?
No, 17733 W Pershing St does not have accessible units.
Does 17733 W Pershing St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17733 W Pershing St has units with dishwashers.
Does 17733 W Pershing St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17733 W Pershing St has units with air conditioning.

