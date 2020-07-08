17730 W RIMROCK Street

17730 West Rimrock Street, Surprise, AZ 85388 Surprise Farms
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and recessed lighting throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
