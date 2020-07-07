Rent Calculator
All apartments in Surprise
Home
Surprise, AZ
17726 North Phoenician Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17726 North Phoenician Drive
17726 West Phoenician Drive
No Longer Available
Location
17726 West Phoenician Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Arizona Traditions
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Available 05/01/20 Furnished home with pool, available
September 1st. thru December 31st. 2020
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/surprise-az?lid=13252058
(RLNE5720301)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17726 North Phoenician Drive have any available units?
17726 North Phoenician Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 17726 North Phoenician Drive have?
Some of 17726 North Phoenician Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17726 North Phoenician Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17726 North Phoenician Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17726 North Phoenician Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17726 North Phoenician Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 17726 North Phoenician Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17726 North Phoenician Drive offers parking.
Does 17726 North Phoenician Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17726 North Phoenician Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17726 North Phoenician Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17726 North Phoenician Drive has a pool.
Does 17726 North Phoenician Drive have accessible units?
No, 17726 North Phoenician Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17726 North Phoenician Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17726 North Phoenician Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17726 North Phoenician Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17726 North Phoenician Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
