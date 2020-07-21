17563 W WATSON Lane

17563 West Watson Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388 Sierra Montana
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
