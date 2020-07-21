All apartments in Surprise
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:47 PM

17563 W WATSON Lane

17563 West Watson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17563 West Watson Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17563 W WATSON Lane have any available units?
17563 W WATSON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17563 W WATSON Lane have?
Some of 17563 W WATSON Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17563 W WATSON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17563 W WATSON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17563 W WATSON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17563 W WATSON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17563 W WATSON Lane offer parking?
No, 17563 W WATSON Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17563 W WATSON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17563 W WATSON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17563 W WATSON Lane have a pool?
No, 17563 W WATSON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17563 W WATSON Lane have accessible units?
No, 17563 W WATSON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17563 W WATSON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17563 W WATSON Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17563 W WATSON Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17563 W WATSON Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
