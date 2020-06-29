All apartments in Surprise
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

17551 W CALAVAR Road

17551 West Calavar Road · No Longer Available
Location

17551 West Calavar Road, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a privacy fence. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a stylish backsplash, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17551 W CALAVAR Road have any available units?
17551 W CALAVAR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17551 W CALAVAR Road have?
Some of 17551 W CALAVAR Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17551 W CALAVAR Road currently offering any rent specials?
17551 W CALAVAR Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17551 W CALAVAR Road pet-friendly?
No, 17551 W CALAVAR Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17551 W CALAVAR Road offer parking?
Yes, 17551 W CALAVAR Road offers parking.
Does 17551 W CALAVAR Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17551 W CALAVAR Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17551 W CALAVAR Road have a pool?
No, 17551 W CALAVAR Road does not have a pool.
Does 17551 W CALAVAR Road have accessible units?
No, 17551 W CALAVAR Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17551 W CALAVAR Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17551 W CALAVAR Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 17551 W CALAVAR Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17551 W CALAVAR Road does not have units with air conditioning.
