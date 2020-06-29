17551 W CALAVAR Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a privacy fence. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a stylish backsplash, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.