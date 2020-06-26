All apartments in Surprise
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

17518 W VENTURA Street

17518 West Ventura Street · No Longer Available
Location

17518 West Ventura Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Newer kitchen appliances and interior paint! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with den. Split floorplan with great room and eat-in kitchen. Nice sized backyard with covered patio. No Section 8. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17518 W VENTURA Street have any available units?
17518 W VENTURA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17518 W VENTURA Street have?
Some of 17518 W VENTURA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17518 W VENTURA Street currently offering any rent specials?
17518 W VENTURA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17518 W VENTURA Street pet-friendly?
No, 17518 W VENTURA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17518 W VENTURA Street offer parking?
No, 17518 W VENTURA Street does not offer parking.
Does 17518 W VENTURA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17518 W VENTURA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17518 W VENTURA Street have a pool?
No, 17518 W VENTURA Street does not have a pool.
Does 17518 W VENTURA Street have accessible units?
No, 17518 W VENTURA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17518 W VENTURA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17518 W VENTURA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17518 W VENTURA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17518 W VENTURA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
