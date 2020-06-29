Rent Calculator
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:35 AM
17511 W Ventura St
17511 West Ventura Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
17511 West Ventura Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
VERY NICE 3 BEDRROM 2 BATH HOME GRANITE IN KITCHEN, ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED. UPGRADED CABINETS. TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. HAS NEW CARPET AND WAS PAINTED RECENTLY. MUST SEE! RENT READY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17511 W Ventura St have any available units?
17511 W Ventura St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
Is 17511 W Ventura St currently offering any rent specials?
17511 W Ventura St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17511 W Ventura St pet-friendly?
No, 17511 W Ventura St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 17511 W Ventura St offer parking?
No, 17511 W Ventura St does not offer parking.
Does 17511 W Ventura St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17511 W Ventura St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17511 W Ventura St have a pool?
No, 17511 W Ventura St does not have a pool.
Does 17511 W Ventura St have accessible units?
No, 17511 W Ventura St does not have accessible units.
Does 17511 W Ventura St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17511 W Ventura St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17511 W Ventura St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17511 W Ventura St does not have units with air conditioning.
