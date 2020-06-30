17397 North 169th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374 Bell West Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Small dogs allowed, no aggressive breed dogs and renters insurance policy must name dog specifically. No cats permitted. Tenants/tenants agent to verify all facts/figures. Monthly pool service included. Quarterly landscaping included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17397 N 169TH Drive have any available units?
17397 N 169TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17397 N 169TH Drive have?
Some of 17397 N 169TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17397 N 169TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17397 N 169TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17397 N 169TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17397 N 169TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17397 N 169TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17397 N 169TH Drive offers parking.
Does 17397 N 169TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17397 N 169TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17397 N 169TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17397 N 169TH Drive has a pool.
Does 17397 N 169TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 17397 N 169TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17397 N 169TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17397 N 169TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17397 N 169TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17397 N 169TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)