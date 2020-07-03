All apartments in Surprise
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:28 AM

17396 W LANGER Lane

17396 West Langer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17396 West Langer Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard is complete with a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful white cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17396 W LANGER Lane have any available units?
17396 W LANGER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17396 W LANGER Lane have?
Some of 17396 W LANGER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17396 W LANGER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17396 W LANGER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17396 W LANGER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17396 W LANGER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17396 W LANGER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17396 W LANGER Lane offers parking.
Does 17396 W LANGER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17396 W LANGER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17396 W LANGER Lane have a pool?
No, 17396 W LANGER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17396 W LANGER Lane have accessible units?
No, 17396 W LANGER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17396 W LANGER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17396 W LANGER Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17396 W LANGER Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17396 W LANGER Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

