Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive

17380 West Pinnacle Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17380 West Pinnacle Vista Drive, Surprise, AZ 85387

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,401 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive have any available units?
17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive have?
Some of 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive does offer parking.
Does 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17380 W Pinnacle Vista Drive has units with air conditioning.
