Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

17258 W Calistoga Dr

17258 West Calistoga Drive · (844) 749-7368
Location

17258 West Calistoga Drive, Surprise, AZ 85387
Sun City Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17258 W Calistoga Dr · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Very Nice Fully Furnished Home in Sun City Grand! - April-September $2300 per mth, October-Dec $3250,mth, Jan- March $3750 per mth. This fully furnished Beautiful Sun City Grand Golf course view home has everything that you'll need to enjoy the incredible AZ weather. Sun City Grand is a age Restricted Retirement Community. The interior has very nice new Furnishings, a Bar area and wood plank laminate flooring throughout. The Main house has 2 bedrooms plus a Den that has a built in office and a split floor plan. The Kitchen has a gas range, built in microwave, large Refrigerator, Solid surface counter tops and a eat in kitchen area. The master bath has a gorgeous tub and separate shower and 2 sinks with a extra large closet. The 1 bed room Casita Guest house Features a Built in Murphy Bed a full bathroom and closet. Monthly house cleaning included. A Great home for entertaining inside and out. Utilities are included (caps apply). There is a minimum 4 month Stay. $2000 Security deposit, Rental tax of 2.2%, No Pets! No Smoking!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5184813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17258 W Calistoga Dr have any available units?
17258 W Calistoga Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17258 W Calistoga Dr have?
Some of 17258 W Calistoga Dr's amenities include microwave, furnished, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17258 W Calistoga Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17258 W Calistoga Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17258 W Calistoga Dr pet-friendly?
No, 17258 W Calistoga Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17258 W Calistoga Dr offer parking?
No, 17258 W Calistoga Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17258 W Calistoga Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17258 W Calistoga Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17258 W Calistoga Dr have a pool?
No, 17258 W Calistoga Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17258 W Calistoga Dr have accessible units?
No, 17258 W Calistoga Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17258 W Calistoga Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17258 W Calistoga Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17258 W Calistoga Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17258 W Calistoga Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
