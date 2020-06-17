17258 W Calistoga Dr

Amenities

Very Nice Fully Furnished Home in Sun City Grand! - April-September $2300 per mth, October-Dec $3250,mth, Jan- March $3750 per mth. This fully furnished Beautiful Sun City Grand Golf course view home has everything that you'll need to enjoy the incredible AZ weather. Sun City Grand is a age Restricted Retirement Community. The interior has very nice new Furnishings, a Bar area and wood plank laminate flooring throughout. The Main house has 2 bedrooms plus a Den that has a built in office and a split floor plan. The Kitchen has a gas range, built in microwave, large Refrigerator, Solid surface counter tops and a eat in kitchen area. The master bath has a gorgeous tub and separate shower and 2 sinks with a extra large closet. The 1 bed room Casita Guest house Features a Built in Murphy Bed a full bathroom and closet. Monthly house cleaning included. A Great home for entertaining inside and out. Utilities are included (caps apply). There is a minimum 4 month Stay. $2000 Security deposit, Rental tax of 2.2%, No Pets! No Smoking!



(RLNE5184813)