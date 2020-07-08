All apartments in Surprise
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

17222 W ELM Street

17222 West Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

17222 West Elm Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a privacy fence, and covered patio area. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a center island, breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17222 W ELM Street have any available units?
17222 W ELM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17222 W ELM Street have?
Some of 17222 W ELM Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17222 W ELM Street currently offering any rent specials?
17222 W ELM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17222 W ELM Street pet-friendly?
No, 17222 W ELM Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17222 W ELM Street offer parking?
Yes, 17222 W ELM Street offers parking.
Does 17222 W ELM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17222 W ELM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17222 W ELM Street have a pool?
No, 17222 W ELM Street does not have a pool.
Does 17222 W ELM Street have accessible units?
No, 17222 W ELM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17222 W ELM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17222 W ELM Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17222 W ELM Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17222 W ELM Street does not have units with air conditioning.

