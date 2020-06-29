All apartments in Surprise
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

17114 W Lundberg St

17114 West Lundberg Street · No Longer Available
Location

17114 West Lundberg Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17114 W Lundberg St have any available units?
17114 W Lundberg St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 17114 W Lundberg St currently offering any rent specials?
17114 W Lundberg St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17114 W Lundberg St pet-friendly?
No, 17114 W Lundberg St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17114 W Lundberg St offer parking?
No, 17114 W Lundberg St does not offer parking.
Does 17114 W Lundberg St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17114 W Lundberg St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17114 W Lundberg St have a pool?
No, 17114 W Lundberg St does not have a pool.
Does 17114 W Lundberg St have accessible units?
No, 17114 W Lundberg St does not have accessible units.
Does 17114 W Lundberg St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17114 W Lundberg St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17114 W Lundberg St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17114 W Lundberg St does not have units with air conditioning.
