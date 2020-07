Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking playground

Neat and clean Charmer. New LV Plank flooring, and paint in Great Room, and Den. Den open to Great Room. Split Master Bedroom Plan with double sinks and Bay with Arcadia Door. Ceiling Fans throughout. Full length Covered Back Patio and Front Courtyard. Neat and Trim Landscaping front and rear.Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator included. Several Parks and Greenbelts nearby with Basketball Courts and Playgrounds in the Planned Community of Bell West Ranch. owner/agent