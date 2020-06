Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bd 2 bath coveted single story home in most popular Surprise Farms subdivision. Very close to the 303 freeway, shopping and great schools. Brand new carpet, wood like flooring and paint throughout the home-as of 2018. The home is located in a quite and private culdesac. Spacious back yard with desert landscaping in front and back. Most pets ok..some restrictions...check with listing agent.