Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16852 W TASHA Drive
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:33 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16852 W TASHA Drive
16852 West Tasha Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16852 West Tasha Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 bath home with the largest loft upstairs. Open floor plan with nice size backyard and covered patio. Roomy great room with eat-in kitchen area and breakfast bar. Inside laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16852 W TASHA Drive have any available units?
16852 W TASHA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 16852 W TASHA Drive have?
Some of 16852 W TASHA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16852 W TASHA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16852 W TASHA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16852 W TASHA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16852 W TASHA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 16852 W TASHA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16852 W TASHA Drive offers parking.
Does 16852 W TASHA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16852 W TASHA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16852 W TASHA Drive have a pool?
No, 16852 W TASHA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16852 W TASHA Drive have accessible units?
No, 16852 W TASHA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16852 W TASHA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16852 W TASHA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16852 W TASHA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16852 W TASHA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
