16837 W STEVENAGE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL HOME! HUGE private lot w/POOL & SPA! This single level, cul-de-sac home features tile in all traffic areas, kitchen & bathrooms. Plantation Shutters, Spacious Kitchen w'Hickory Cabs, Granite Slab Counters, upgraded appliances, R/O, Eat-in Kitchen w/Bay Window+ lengthy granite topped serving area. DEN w/French doors, could easily be used as a 4th bedroom. Master Suite w/bay window, dbl sinks, garden tub, Walk-in Closet + private access to back patio. Oversized (N/S) Private 'Resort-Like' backyard with Heated Pebbletec Play Pool & Spa. 3-Car Garage w/Storage Cabs & work bench. Separate drive to RV Gate w/20' Slab (HOA visibility restrictions - nothing above fence line). Rent includes full pool service.