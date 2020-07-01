All apartments in Surprise
16837 W STEVENAGE Street

16837 West Stevenage Street · No Longer Available
Location

16837 West Stevenage Street, Surprise, AZ 85374
Bell West Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL HOME! HUGE private lot w/POOL & SPA! This single level, cul-de-sac home features tile in all traffic areas, kitchen & bathrooms. Plantation Shutters, Spacious Kitchen w'Hickory Cabs, Granite Slab Counters, upgraded appliances, R/O, Eat-in Kitchen w/Bay Window+ lengthy granite topped serving area. DEN w/French doors, could easily be used as a 4th bedroom. Master Suite w/bay window, dbl sinks, garden tub, Walk-in Closet + private access to back patio. Oversized (N/S) Private 'Resort-Like' backyard with Heated Pebbletec Play Pool & Spa. 3-Car Garage w/Storage Cabs & work bench. Separate drive to RV Gate w/20' Slab (HOA visibility restrictions - nothing above fence line). Rent includes full pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16837 W STEVENAGE Street have any available units?
16837 W STEVENAGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16837 W STEVENAGE Street have?
Some of 16837 W STEVENAGE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16837 W STEVENAGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
16837 W STEVENAGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16837 W STEVENAGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 16837 W STEVENAGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16837 W STEVENAGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 16837 W STEVENAGE Street offers parking.
Does 16837 W STEVENAGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16837 W STEVENAGE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16837 W STEVENAGE Street have a pool?
Yes, 16837 W STEVENAGE Street has a pool.
Does 16837 W STEVENAGE Street have accessible units?
No, 16837 W STEVENAGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16837 W STEVENAGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16837 W STEVENAGE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16837 W STEVENAGE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16837 W STEVENAGE Street does not have units with air conditioning.

