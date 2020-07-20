Rent Calculator
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16834 W MANCHESTER Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:10 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16834 W MANCHESTER Drive
16834 W Manchester Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
16834 W Manchester Dr, Surprise, AZ 85374
Bell West Ranch
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
No Carpet! Tile and hardwood floor throughout. Hardwood is brand new! Cute 3 bed 2 bath in West Bell Ranch. Call today to come see your new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive have any available units?
16834 W MANCHESTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive have?
Some of 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16834 W MANCHESTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive offers parking.
Does 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive have a pool?
No, 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16834 W MANCHESTER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
