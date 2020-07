Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming 3 Bed, 2 Bath in Surprise - The home has 1407 SF, and is an open concept layout. New carpet throughout.

Gas stove plus fridge and dishwasher, plus washer/dryer. Lovely neighborhood, and close to lots of shopping.



Call or text Mary at 602-486-5701



$100 Placement Fee

2.2% City Tax

1.5% Monthly Administration Fee

$35 Application Fee

$1095 Security Deposit



(RLNE3964650)