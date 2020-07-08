16812 W RIMROCK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground

Exceptional 2 stories, 3 bed and 2,5 baths 2200+ SF House in a great community. Includes all appliances: Refrigerator, brand new electric stove and like new microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Over-sized master-bedroom with double door entry. New carpet on stairs and second floor, tiles and plank on 1st floor. Family room and formal dining downstairs with a loft upstairs that makes a great area for children. Single story homes behind, concrete pavers for easy care backyard customized playground/garden area, above ground sun-deck with lush green bush, front yard with desert landscape for easy care. There is an approved application.