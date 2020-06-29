16709 N 159th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WONDERFUL 3 bedroom 2 bath, single level home recently remodeled, desert tones t/o, 20" designer tile, Plantation shutters, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED, Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, BIG master suite with full bath & walk-in closet * Ceiling Fans * Covered patio with easy to maintain landscaping * Call Robin at MBA (480)254-9366 today for more details

$40 application fee per adult

4% monthly admin fee/tax

$200 front admin fee

$1495 security deposit for qualified tenant