All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16709 N 159th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16709 N 159th Ave
Last updated March 24 2019 at 7:34 AM

16709 N 159th Ave

16709 North 159th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16709 North 159th Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WONDERFUL 3 bedroom 2 bath, single level home recently remodeled, desert tones t/o, 20" designer tile, Plantation shutters, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED, Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, BIG master suite with full bath & walk-in closet * Ceiling Fans * Covered patio with easy to maintain landscaping * Call Robin at MBA (480)254-9366 today for more details
$40 application fee per adult
4% monthly admin fee/tax
$200 front admin fee
$1495 security deposit for qualified tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16709 N 159th Ave have any available units?
16709 N 159th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16709 N 159th Ave have?
Some of 16709 N 159th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16709 N 159th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16709 N 159th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16709 N 159th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16709 N 159th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16709 N 159th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16709 N 159th Ave offers parking.
Does 16709 N 159th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16709 N 159th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16709 N 159th Ave have a pool?
No, 16709 N 159th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16709 N 159th Ave have accessible units?
No, 16709 N 159th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16709 N 159th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16709 N 159th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 16709 N 159th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16709 N 159th Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College