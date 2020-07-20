All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16568 W. Ironwood St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16568 W. Ironwood St.
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

16568 W. Ironwood St.

16568 West Ironwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16568 West Ironwood Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Northwest Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
16568 W. Ironwood St. Available 04/26/19 Ganley Ranch Home - Single level home in great community. Open floor plan with all the appliacnes. Dual sinks and walk-in-closet in Master bedroom

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3448789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16568 W. Ironwood St. have any available units?
16568 W. Ironwood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 16568 W. Ironwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
16568 W. Ironwood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16568 W. Ironwood St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16568 W. Ironwood St. is pet friendly.
Does 16568 W. Ironwood St. offer parking?
No, 16568 W. Ironwood St. does not offer parking.
Does 16568 W. Ironwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16568 W. Ironwood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16568 W. Ironwood St. have a pool?
No, 16568 W. Ironwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 16568 W. Ironwood St. have accessible units?
No, 16568 W. Ironwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16568 W. Ironwood St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16568 W. Ironwood St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16568 W. Ironwood St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16568 W. Ironwood St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College