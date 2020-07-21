All apartments in Surprise
Last updated August 3 2019 at 3:51 PM

16543 W IRONWOOD Street

16543 West Ironwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

16543 West Ironwood Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Northwest Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great home! Large and spacious rooms, nice landscaping, patio in backyard, dual sinks in bathroom, separate tub and shower in bathroom and much more! Open floor plan. Nice location in surprise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16543 W IRONWOOD Street have any available units?
16543 W IRONWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16543 W IRONWOOD Street have?
Some of 16543 W IRONWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16543 W IRONWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
16543 W IRONWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16543 W IRONWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 16543 W IRONWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16543 W IRONWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 16543 W IRONWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 16543 W IRONWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16543 W IRONWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16543 W IRONWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 16543 W IRONWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 16543 W IRONWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 16543 W IRONWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16543 W IRONWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16543 W IRONWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16543 W IRONWOOD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16543 W IRONWOOD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
