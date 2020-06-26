All apartments in Surprise
16443 W PASO Trail
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:21 PM

16443 W PASO Trail

16443 West Paso Trail · No Longer Available
Location

16443 West Paso Trail, Surprise, AZ 85387

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Move in Ready 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Large kitchen and tons of space. Large loft upstairs, with 2 walk in closets in the master bedroom!! Beautiful views, with a large backyard. Home has North South Exposure!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16443 W PASO Trail have any available units?
16443 W PASO Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16443 W PASO Trail have?
Some of 16443 W PASO Trail's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16443 W PASO Trail currently offering any rent specials?
16443 W PASO Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16443 W PASO Trail pet-friendly?
No, 16443 W PASO Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16443 W PASO Trail offer parking?
No, 16443 W PASO Trail does not offer parking.
Does 16443 W PASO Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16443 W PASO Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16443 W PASO Trail have a pool?
No, 16443 W PASO Trail does not have a pool.
Does 16443 W PASO Trail have accessible units?
No, 16443 W PASO Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 16443 W PASO Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16443 W PASO Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 16443 W PASO Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 16443 W PASO Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
