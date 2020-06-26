Move in Ready 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Large kitchen and tons of space. Large loft upstairs, with 2 walk in closets in the master bedroom!! Beautiful views, with a large backyard. Home has North South Exposure!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16443 W PASO Trail have any available units?
16443 W PASO Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16443 W PASO Trail have?
Some of 16443 W PASO Trail's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16443 W PASO Trail currently offering any rent specials?
16443 W PASO Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.