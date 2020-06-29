All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
16434 N 152ND Lane
16434 N 152ND Lane

16434 North 152nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16434 North 152nd Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374
Orchards

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Super clean and well maintained 3 bedroom plus a den with both a Living Room and Family Room -- lots of living space**Large Kitchen with tons of cabinets and stainless steel appliances opens to both a nice eat-in area and a large Family Room**Master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms and has a vaulted ceiling and a large master bathroom with separate garden tub and glass shower plus double sinks and a large walk-in closet**new garage door with opener, interior laundry, ceiling fans, shaded backyard with a covered patio**Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and all of the community areas that Surprise has to offer -- water park, Spring Training baseball, tennis courts, plus more**Minimum income required to qualify is $4500 a month**No smoking in the Home**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16434 N 152ND Lane have any available units?
16434 N 152ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16434 N 152ND Lane have?
Some of 16434 N 152ND Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16434 N 152ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16434 N 152ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16434 N 152ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16434 N 152ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16434 N 152ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16434 N 152ND Lane offers parking.
Does 16434 N 152ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16434 N 152ND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16434 N 152ND Lane have a pool?
No, 16434 N 152ND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16434 N 152ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 16434 N 152ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16434 N 152ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16434 N 152ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16434 N 152ND Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16434 N 152ND Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
