16434 N 152ND Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Super clean and well maintained 3 bedroom plus a den with both a Living Room and Family Room -- lots of living space**Large Kitchen with tons of cabinets and stainless steel appliances opens to both a nice eat-in area and a large Family Room**Master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms and has a vaulted ceiling and a large master bathroom with separate garden tub and glass shower plus double sinks and a large walk-in closet**new garage door with opener, interior laundry, ceiling fans, shaded backyard with a covered patio**Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and all of the community areas that Surprise has to offer -- water park, Spring Training baseball, tennis courts, plus more**Minimum income required to qualify is $4500 a month**No smoking in the Home**