16421 North Maryland Avenue

16421 North Maryland Avenue
Location

16421 North Maryland Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85378

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in El Mirage, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,095 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16421 North Maryland Avenue have any available units?
16421 North Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 16421 North Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16421 North Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16421 North Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16421 North Maryland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16421 North Maryland Avenue offer parking?
No, 16421 North Maryland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16421 North Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16421 North Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16421 North Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 16421 North Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16421 North Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16421 North Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16421 North Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16421 North Maryland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16421 North Maryland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16421 North Maryland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
