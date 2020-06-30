Rent Calculator
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16414 W Sandra Ln
16414 West Sandra Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
16414 West Sandra Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Northwest Ranch
Amenities
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
16414 W Sandra Ln Available 02/29/20 Very Nice 4 Bedroom 2 bath Home in great location - Very Nice 4 Bedroom 2 bath Home in great location. Newly remodeled in great neighborhood.
(RLNE5507816)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16414 W Sandra Ln have any available units?
16414 W Sandra Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
Is 16414 W Sandra Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16414 W Sandra Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16414 W Sandra Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 16414 W Sandra Ln is pet friendly.
Does 16414 W Sandra Ln offer parking?
No, 16414 W Sandra Ln does not offer parking.
Does 16414 W Sandra Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16414 W Sandra Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16414 W Sandra Ln have a pool?
No, 16414 W Sandra Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16414 W Sandra Ln have accessible units?
No, 16414 W Sandra Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16414 W Sandra Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 16414 W Sandra Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16414 W Sandra Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 16414 W Sandra Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
