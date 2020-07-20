All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:49 PM

16388 W Canterbury Drive

16388 West Canterbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16388 West Canterbury Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sycamore Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom home. Very clean. Newer Apppliances and Window Coverings. Upgraded landscaping. Lots of extras in this home. A Must See! *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16388 W Canterbury Drive have any available units?
16388 W Canterbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16388 W Canterbury Drive have?
Some of 16388 W Canterbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16388 W Canterbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16388 W Canterbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16388 W Canterbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16388 W Canterbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16388 W Canterbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16388 W Canterbury Drive offers parking.
Does 16388 W Canterbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16388 W Canterbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16388 W Canterbury Drive have a pool?
No, 16388 W Canterbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16388 W Canterbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 16388 W Canterbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16388 W Canterbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16388 W Canterbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16388 W Canterbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16388 W Canterbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
