Home
Surprise, AZ
16388 W Canterbury Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:49 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16388 W Canterbury Drive
16388 West Canterbury Drive
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
16388 West Canterbury Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sycamore Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom home. Very clean. Newer Apppliances and Window Coverings. Upgraded landscaping. Lots of extras in this home. A Must See! *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16388 W Canterbury Drive have any available units?
16388 W Canterbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 16388 W Canterbury Drive have?
Some of 16388 W Canterbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16388 W Canterbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16388 W Canterbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16388 W Canterbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16388 W Canterbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 16388 W Canterbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16388 W Canterbury Drive offers parking.
Does 16388 W Canterbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16388 W Canterbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16388 W Canterbury Drive have a pool?
No, 16388 W Canterbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16388 W Canterbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 16388 W Canterbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16388 W Canterbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16388 W Canterbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16388 W Canterbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16388 W Canterbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Pinal County Apartments
