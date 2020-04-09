All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
16372 N 151ST Court
16372 North 151st Court · No Longer Available
Location

16372 North 151st Court, Surprise, AZ 85374
Orchards

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
**SEASONAL RENTAL**Amazing 2-story, 5 bed 2.5 bath in The Orchards, perfectly designed for AZ living. Completely furnished & incl. utilities + yard maint/maid service/wkly pool service. Walking dist from b-ball fields/shopping/schools/restaurants/ entertainment + more. Iron/glass entry introduces you to stunning wooden flrs/striking earth tone theme. Gourmet eat-in kitchen: A chef's dreams/Prefect for entertaining guests*Oversized bedrms w/bonus rm upstairs & den*Owner's suite has sitting area, Lg. mbath w/2 sinks & baloney w/mts. Views. Cul-de-sac lot - Pool/heated spa/fireplace/cover patio/built-in grill: private bkyd. Oasis has delx upgrades like $mil. homes & enjoy it for a reasonable Mothly rate. Contact us today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16372 N 151ST Court have any available units?
16372 N 151ST Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16372 N 151ST Court have?
Some of 16372 N 151ST Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16372 N 151ST Court currently offering any rent specials?
16372 N 151ST Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16372 N 151ST Court pet-friendly?
No, 16372 N 151ST Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16372 N 151ST Court offer parking?
Yes, 16372 N 151ST Court does offer parking.
Does 16372 N 151ST Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16372 N 151ST Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16372 N 151ST Court have a pool?
Yes, 16372 N 151ST Court has a pool.
Does 16372 N 151ST Court have accessible units?
No, 16372 N 151ST Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16372 N 151ST Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16372 N 151ST Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 16372 N 151ST Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16372 N 151ST Court does not have units with air conditioning.
