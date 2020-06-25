16248 W Desert Mirage Dr

Amenities

3 bedroom 3 bath home with a den in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a den in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! This single story home features vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, grey cabinets, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, separate tub and shower in the master bath, and comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Back yard has rock and grass and a covered patio. The garage features cabinets and an epoxy floor. Property is located near schools, restaurants, shopping, parks, and highway access



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085.



