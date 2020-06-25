All apartments in Surprise
16248 W Desert Mirage Dr

16248 West Desert Mirage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16248 West Desert Mirage Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greer Ranch South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 3 bath home with a den in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a den in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! This single story home features vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, grey cabinets, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, separate tub and shower in the master bath, and comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Back yard has rock and grass and a covered patio. The garage features cabinets and an epoxy floor. Property is located near schools, restaurants, shopping, parks, and highway access

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4797670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr have any available units?
16248 W Desert Mirage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr have?
Some of 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16248 W Desert Mirage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr offers parking.
Does 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr have a pool?
No, 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr have accessible units?
No, 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16248 W Desert Mirage Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
