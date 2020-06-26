All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
16221 West Marconi Avenue
16221 West Marconi Avenue

16221 West Marconi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16221 West Marconi Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers 2,001 sq ft of living space in Surprise, AZ. Amenities include tile floors and carpeting, kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16221 West Marconi Avenue have any available units?
16221 West Marconi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16221 West Marconi Avenue have?
Some of 16221 West Marconi Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16221 West Marconi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16221 West Marconi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16221 West Marconi Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16221 West Marconi Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16221 West Marconi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16221 West Marconi Avenue offers parking.
Does 16221 West Marconi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16221 West Marconi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16221 West Marconi Avenue have a pool?
No, 16221 West Marconi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16221 West Marconi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16221 West Marconi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16221 West Marconi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16221 West Marconi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16221 West Marconi Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16221 West Marconi Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
