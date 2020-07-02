All apartments in Surprise
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:09 AM

16218 West Post Drive

16218 West Post Road · No Longer Available
Location

16218 West Post Road, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16218 West Post Drive have any available units?
16218 West Post Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 16218 West Post Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16218 West Post Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16218 West Post Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16218 West Post Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16218 West Post Drive offer parking?
No, 16218 West Post Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16218 West Post Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16218 West Post Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16218 West Post Drive have a pool?
No, 16218 West Post Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16218 West Post Drive have accessible units?
No, 16218 West Post Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16218 West Post Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16218 West Post Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16218 West Post Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16218 West Post Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

