A Must see in Surprise Orchards, 2 story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with upstairs Loft! Patio slider from loft leads to large balcony with mountain views!! Separate living and family rooms, soaring vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16205 N 152 Avenue have any available units?
16205 N 152 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16205 N 152 Avenue have?
Some of 16205 N 152 Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16205 N 152 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16205 N 152 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.