16184 W Crenshaw St

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Property features almost 2700 SQ FT of living area! Lots of great light in the vaulted two story entry. Main floor offers a formal dining, living and den as well as an open concept den/kitchen so perfect for entertaining! Well equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter top space & storage cabinets & walk in pantry. Half bath rounds out the first floor with a pedestal sink. Upstairs includes three great sized guest bedrooms (one with a walk in closet) and lots of natural light. Guest hall bath includes dual sinks! Double door entry to spacious master which includes dual vanities and sinks, separate tub, stall shower, separate toilet room and walk in closet. Extended back patio with desert landscaping. Three car garage! Home is friendly to a maximum of two spayed/neutered pets with a $450 per pet fee. Sorry no section 8. $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over. Base rent does not include monthly 5% admin fee