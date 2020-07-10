All apartments in Surprise
16184 W Crenshaw St
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:41 PM

16184 W Crenshaw St

16184 W Crenshaw St · No Longer Available
Location

16184 W Crenshaw St, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greer Ranch South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4bb4b48066 ---- Property features almost 2700 SQ FT of living area! Lots of great light in the vaulted two story entry. Main floor offers a formal dining, living and den as well as an open concept den/kitchen so perfect for entertaining! Well equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter top space & storage cabinets & walk in pantry. Half bath rounds out the first floor with a pedestal sink. Upstairs includes three great sized guest bedrooms (one with a walk in closet) and lots of natural light. Guest hall bath includes dual sinks! Double door entry to spacious master which includes dual vanities and sinks, separate tub, stall shower, separate toilet room and walk in closet. Extended back patio with desert landscaping. Three car garage! Home is friendly to a maximum of two spayed/neutered pets with a $450 per pet fee. Sorry no section 8. $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over. Base rent does not include monthly 5% admin fee Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

