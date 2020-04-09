Rent Calculator
16175 W Maui Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
16175 W Maui Ln
16175 West Maui Lane
·
No Longer Available
16175 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Legacy Parc
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newer Carpet! New Paint! New Tile! New Counters! New Stainless steel appliances! New washer and dryer! Spacious living area and large kitchen! Call today before some other lucky person gets it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16175 W Maui Ln have any available units?
16175 W Maui Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 16175 W Maui Ln have?
Some of 16175 W Maui Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16175 W Maui Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16175 W Maui Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16175 W Maui Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 16175 W Maui Ln is pet friendly.
Does 16175 W Maui Ln offer parking?
No, 16175 W Maui Ln does not offer parking.
Does 16175 W Maui Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16175 W Maui Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16175 W Maui Ln have a pool?
No, 16175 W Maui Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16175 W Maui Ln have accessible units?
No, 16175 W Maui Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16175 W Maui Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16175 W Maui Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 16175 W Maui Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16175 W Maui Ln has units with air conditioning.
