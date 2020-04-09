All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16166 N 170TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16166 N 170TH Lane
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:44 AM

16166 N 170TH Lane

16166 N 170th Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16166 N 170th Ln, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in a quite neighborhood with private culdesac. Newer carpet and paint, Great floor plan. Move in ready. Tenant occupied. do not disturb tenant, shown by appointment only. no smoking, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16166 N 170TH Lane have any available units?
16166 N 170TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16166 N 170TH Lane have?
Some of 16166 N 170TH Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16166 N 170TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16166 N 170TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16166 N 170TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16166 N 170TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16166 N 170TH Lane offer parking?
No, 16166 N 170TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16166 N 170TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16166 N 170TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16166 N 170TH Lane have a pool?
No, 16166 N 170TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16166 N 170TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 16166 N 170TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16166 N 170TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16166 N 170TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16166 N 170TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16166 N 170TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College