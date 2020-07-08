All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

16148 West Marconi Avenue

16148 West Marconi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16148 West Marconi Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Spacious 2 story home with large loft. Eat in kitchen with island/breakfast bar. Ceramic tile flooring in high traffic areas. Master bathroom has dual sinks and a separate tub/shower. Large backyard. Convenient to major shopping center.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16148 West Marconi Avenue have any available units?
16148 West Marconi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 16148 West Marconi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16148 West Marconi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16148 West Marconi Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16148 West Marconi Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16148 West Marconi Avenue offer parking?
No, 16148 West Marconi Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16148 West Marconi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16148 West Marconi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16148 West Marconi Avenue have a pool?
No, 16148 West Marconi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16148 West Marconi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16148 West Marconi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16148 West Marconi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16148 West Marconi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16148 West Marconi Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16148 West Marconi Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

