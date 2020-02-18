All apartments in Surprise
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16133 W Acacia Ct
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:44 AM

16133 W Acacia Ct

16133 West Acacia Court · No Longer Available
Location

16133 West Acacia Court, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect home to enjoy all Sun City Grand has to offer. One bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Large den or guest bedroom with French doors. Hall powder room. Kitchen with refrigerator and eat-in area. Rear covered patio. Washer and dryer included. Two-car garage. Age-restricted community. One tenant must be 45 or older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16133 W Acacia Ct have any available units?
16133 W Acacia Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16133 W Acacia Ct have?
Some of 16133 W Acacia Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16133 W Acacia Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16133 W Acacia Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16133 W Acacia Ct pet-friendly?
No, 16133 W Acacia Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16133 W Acacia Ct offer parking?
Yes, 16133 W Acacia Ct offers parking.
Does 16133 W Acacia Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16133 W Acacia Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16133 W Acacia Ct have a pool?
No, 16133 W Acacia Ct does not have a pool.
Does 16133 W Acacia Ct have accessible units?
No, 16133 W Acacia Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16133 W Acacia Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16133 W Acacia Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 16133 W Acacia Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16133 W Acacia Ct has units with air conditioning.
