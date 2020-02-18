16133 W Acacia Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect home to enjoy all Sun City Grand has to offer. One bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Large den or guest bedroom with French doors. Hall powder room. Kitchen with refrigerator and eat-in area. Rear covered patio. Washer and dryer included. Two-car garage. Age-restricted community. One tenant must be 45 or older.