16133 W Acacia Ct

16133 West Acacia Court, Surprise, AZ 85374 Sun City Grand
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Perfect home to enjoy all Sun City Grand has to offer. One bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Large den or guest bedroom with French doors. Hall powder room. Kitchen with refrigerator and eat-in area. Rear covered patio. Washer and dryer included. Two-car garage. Age-restricted community. One tenant must be 45 or older.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
