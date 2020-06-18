All apartments in Surprise
Last updated May 14 2020 at 2:01 AM

16126 West Cottonwood Street

16126 West Cottonwood Street · (480) 696-6776
Location

16126 West Cottonwood Street, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,449

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Single level home with a great room concept, open kitchen with vaulted ceiling, and a breakfast nook area. The master bedroom retreat is open and spacious and has a full attached bath, separate toilet area, and walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath at the front of the house. Outside you'll find a spacious backyard with grassy area, large covered patio, and side paved yard great for storage and/or a sport court. Close to great food and entertainment!

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, no cats. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16126 West Cottonwood Street have any available units?
16126 West Cottonwood Street has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16126 West Cottonwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
16126 West Cottonwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16126 West Cottonwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16126 West Cottonwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 16126 West Cottonwood Street offer parking?
No, 16126 West Cottonwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 16126 West Cottonwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16126 West Cottonwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16126 West Cottonwood Street have a pool?
No, 16126 West Cottonwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 16126 West Cottonwood Street have accessible units?
No, 16126 West Cottonwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16126 West Cottonwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16126 West Cottonwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16126 West Cottonwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16126 West Cottonwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
