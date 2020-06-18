16126 West Cottonwood Street

Amenities

Single level home with a great room concept, open kitchen with vaulted ceiling, and a breakfast nook area. The master bedroom retreat is open and spacious and has a full attached bath, separate toilet area, and walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath at the front of the house. Outside you'll find a spacious backyard with grassy area, large covered patio, and side paved yard great for storage and/or a sport court. Close to great food and entertainment!



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, no cats. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



